Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,730 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.