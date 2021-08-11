Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $134.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

