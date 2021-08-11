Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.