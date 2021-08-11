Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,409 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

WELL stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

