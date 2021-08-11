MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $6.14 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.