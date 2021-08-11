MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $7 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,638.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.