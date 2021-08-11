Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

