Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Fabrinet worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.