Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Fabrinet worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

