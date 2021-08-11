Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.08.

AMED opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

