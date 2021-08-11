Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

