Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,125,000 after buying an additional 131,881 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 331,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

