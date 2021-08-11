MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 147,194 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -157.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

