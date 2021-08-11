Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $232.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.