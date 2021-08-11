Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after buying an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $232.70 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

