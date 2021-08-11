Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.09.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion and a PE ratio of -9.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

