ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $182.86, but opened at $200.19. ShockWave Medical shares last traded at $186.25, with a volume of 5,666 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,063,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after acquiring an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

