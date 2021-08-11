Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 178,674 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,674 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

