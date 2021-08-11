Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

