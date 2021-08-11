Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 353,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Glatfelter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 726.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

GLT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $708.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

