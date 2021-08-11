Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.25 Million Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Avista worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

