Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.