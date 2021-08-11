37,312 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after acquiring an additional 698,488 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quotient Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $746.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,580 shares of company stock worth $480,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

