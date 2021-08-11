Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $471,000 Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 75.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 73.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

