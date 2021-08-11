Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $686,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $208.93 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

