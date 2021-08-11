Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.47. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Stephens upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $4,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

