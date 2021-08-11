StarterCoin (STAC) Market Cap Tops $62,738.18

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $62,738.18 and approximately $378.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00898969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00112285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042596 BTC.

StarterCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ?and ?intuitive ?platform fundraising ?tool for ?entrepreneurs, ?innovators ?and ?creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ?rights ?and ?privileges ?to ?their ?owners ?when ?using the ?CoinStarter ?platform ?and ?its ?family ?of ?services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

