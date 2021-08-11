Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Head to Head Survey

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Star Equity alerts:

10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Star Equity and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80% Cutera 3.71% 14.36% 3.75%

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.19 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Cutera $147.68 million 6.43 -$23.88 million ($1.43) -37.28

Star Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Star Equity and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cutera has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Star Equity.

Summary

Cutera beats Star Equity on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, and skincare products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.