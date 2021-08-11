Amon (AMN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $913.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00898969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00112285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon's total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

