Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.