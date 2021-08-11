Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS: BOSSY) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/5/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/26/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/21/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/16/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new $11.60 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.69.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.