Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Visa has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of V stock opened at $238.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

