BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
