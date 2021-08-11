BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

