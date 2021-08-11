Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

