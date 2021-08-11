Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

