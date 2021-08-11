Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

