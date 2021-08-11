KLA Co. (KLAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

KLA has raised its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,339.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,303. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

