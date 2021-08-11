ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.780 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.78 EPS.

ESE opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

