Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

SYRS stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

