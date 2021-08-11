SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

