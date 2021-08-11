SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

SSP Group stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.69.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

