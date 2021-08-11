Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.77.

EXR stock opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

