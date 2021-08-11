Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $74,221,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

