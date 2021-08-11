LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,803 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

