Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,360 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 145,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 126,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,362,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.