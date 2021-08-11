Invst LLC Decreases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Invst LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

