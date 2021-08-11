LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $340,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $257.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

