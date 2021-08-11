Invst LLC Buys 1,555 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 421,919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 27,902 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,236 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

