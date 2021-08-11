LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 13,354 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

