Invst LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

