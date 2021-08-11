GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.